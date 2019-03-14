English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni Says A 'NO' To This Movie Due To The Glamour Quotient?

    By Manu
    |

    Samantha Akkineni has proved her ability as one among those very few actresses who could pull-off performance-oriented roles with utmost ease. Her performances in recent movies like Rangasthalam and U-turn add to her credibility as a stellar performer.

    Various reports had surfaced that Samantha Akkineni might be seen playing the leading lady in RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi's next film starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead role. The movie has reportedly been titled as Mahasamudram and its story is said to be set against a mafia backdrop. Now, speculations are rife that the U-turn actress has rejected the movie due to various reasons.

    Samantha Akkineni Says A NO To This Movie Due To The Glamour Quotient?

    If reports are to be believed, Samantha said a 'No' to the film due to the various reasons It is being said that the role was high on glamour quotient and hence, the actress has rejected the offer. It is also being speculated that Samantha rejected the movie despite offering double the remuneration for the role of the leading lady.

    Samatha's next film to grace the theatres is Majili, which has been slated for a release in April 2019. The film will see her sharing the screen space with her hubby Naga Chaitanya. Reports also claim that she has been roped in for the next directorial venture of Nandini Reddy.

    (Source: Tollywood.net)

    Read more about: samantha
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue