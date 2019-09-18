Sye Raa Trailer To Release At 5:31 PM On Konidela Production Company YouTube Channel!

Before the arrival of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film, the makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer are set to stun one and all with a very special trailer of the movie. Reportedly, team Sye Raa will be unveiling the first official trailer of the movie at 5:31 PM, this evening. According to reports, Sye Raa's trailer will be released through the official YouTube channel of Konidela Production Company.

Earlier, the makers of Sye Raa had released two teasers within one year and they gave us a glimpse into the magnificent movie that Sye Raa has turned out to be. Now, the trailer of the movie will give a broader picture about this highly awaited movie that is set to take over the big screens across the globe on October 2, 2019.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is based on the life of the freedom fighter of the same name, who raised his voice against the British empire much before the 1857 revolt. Chiranjeevi is sure to stun everyone with his sensational performance as the titular character.

Sye Raa's trailer is expected to go viral on social media and on the online circuits, much like the two teasers did. Meanwhile, the promotions for Sye Raa is now in full swing and it is being said that the grand pre-release event of the film will be held soon and will be attended by some of the biggest names of the Telugu film industry.