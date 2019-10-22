Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 20): Witnesses Huge Drop!

Most movies tend to do well only in the first weekend. However, the case with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, was different. Even in the past weekend, the film performed considerably well by raking in decent moolah.

However, reports doing the rounds regarding the film's 20th day collections reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has witnessed a major drop on the third Monday at the worldwide box office.

If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 40 lakh on Day 20. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 20) report to know more.