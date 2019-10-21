    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 19): Fairly Good!

      By
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is nearing the completion of three weeks of run in theatres and there has been a gradual slowdown in the collections. On its third weekend, the Chiranjeevi starrer registered fairly good collections and the movie is still in the hunt at the box office. The AP/TS regions continue to be the best performing centres for the movie. According to reports, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 60 lakh on its 19th day at the worldwide box office. These are decent collections considering the fact that the film is in the third week of run. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy worldwide box office collections (day 19) report to know more.

      Day 19 At AP/TS regions

      Day 19 At AP/TS regions

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a decent business despite the release of new movies. The movie is expected to have collected a share of Rs 50 lakh on its third Sunday at the AP/TS box office.

      19 Days Share From AP/TS Regions

      19 Days Share From AP/TS Regions

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be one among the top-performing movies at AP/TS regions. It has already garnered non-Baahubali records in many regions. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 105 crore from the first 19 days of run.

      In Other Regions

      In Other Regions

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy couldn't perform up to expectations in other regions. The other language dubbed versions of the film have failed to make an impact at the box office. At the USA box office, it made decent collections, but it failed to break even.

      Worldwide Share

      Worldwide Share

      According to reports, the movie has made a gross of Rs 230 crore from the 19 days of run in theatres. At the same time, the worldwide share of the movie is expected to be around Rs 140 crore.

      Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue