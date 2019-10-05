Tamannaah Undergoes Kabaddi Training For Her Next Movie?

Tamannaah has been roped in to play the leading lady in Gopichand's next venture after Chanakya. Earlier, reports had come in that she will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach in this upcoming movie and now, the latest reports reveal that the actress has started preparations for the character that she portrays in the movie. Reportedly, Tamannaah is undergoing training in Kabaddi at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

The reports also add that she has kept aside two hours daily for Kabaddi training, which is currently underway. Well, this rightly shows the willingness of the actress to go an extra mile for the perfection of the character that she portrays. It seems like a well-written role for the talented actress and it would be for the first time that a leading actress down South will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach.

The Pooja ceremony of the movie was held yesterday (October 4, 2019). The team is yet to announce the title of this movie. The Gopichand and Tamannaah starrer will be directed by Sampath Nandi and is being bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has won praise for her performance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is running to packed houses. The actress essays a character named Lakshmi in this film and audiences have opined that she has showcased a powerful performance.

Tamannaah's next release in Telugu is expected to be That Is Mahalakshmi, in which she plays the lead role. It is the Telugu remake of the blockbuster movie Queen. At the same time, she is also said to be a part of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. If reports are to be believed, she will be making a special appearance in one of the song sequences.