Actress Vijayashanti To Join BJP Today After Quitting Congress

Actress-politician Vijayashanti recently quit Congress and is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (December 7). She had a formal meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Yesterday, BJP leader G Vivek Venkatswamy told ANI, "Today under the leadership of G Kishan Reddy, Vijayashanti met Home Minister Amit Shah. She will formally be inducted into BJP in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda. Vijayashanti worked a lot in Telangana but the state Chief Minister KC Rao sidelined everyone."

Venkatswamy also said that BJP will win the Telangana Assembly Election next time, as Vijayashanti will be at the forefront for the development of the party in the state. Notably, the actress is the second big star from South who left Congress to join the BJP after Khushbu Sundar.

For the unversed, Vijayashanti had started her political career with BJP. She later joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2009. Ahead of 2014 general elections, she entered the Congress party.

Also Read : Pushpa: Did Vijayashanti Reject Allu Arjun Starrer?

On the professional front, Vijayashanti was last seen in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekavvaru (2020). The film marked her comeback in Tollywood after 14 years. The actress has reportedly been approached for many films in Telugu film industry, but she has not signed any big project as of now.

Also Read : Chiru 152: Vijayashanti To Act Opposite Chiranjeevi In Koratala Siva Movie?