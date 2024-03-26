Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Shrinate Controversy: Congress Attacks Actress For Old Remaks Against Urmila Matondkar

Kangana
Ranaut-Congress
Controversy:
Following
Congress
leader
Supriya
Shrinate's
clarification
of
an
objectionable
post
concerning
Kangana
Ranaut
on
her
Instagram
handle,
the
party
criticized
the
actor
for
labeling
Urmila
Matondkar,
who
had
previously
joined
and
left
Congress,
as
a
"soft
porn
star".
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
CONGRESS
BLASTS
KANGANA
RANAUT'S
FOR
HER
'SOFT
P*RN'
COMMENT
Sharing
a
previous
video
of
Kangana
Ranaut
discussing
Urmila
Matondkar,
Srinivas
BV,
president
of
the
Indian
Youth
Congress
(IYC)
on
X,
tweeted,
"What
was
posted
from
Supriya
Ji's
account
was
absolutely
derogatory.
She
has
not
only
deleted
it
but
also
clarified
and
Condemned
it
in
the
Strongest
Terms."
He
further
added,
"What
about
you?
Calling
Urmila
Matondkar
a
'soft
porn
star'
on
live
TV?
Have
you
condemned
it?"
In
the
video,
Ranaut
can
be
heard
saying,
"Urmila
Matondkar,
she
is
a
soft
porn
star.
I
know
it's
very
blatant,
but
I
want
to
ask
you...
she
is
not
known
for
her
acting
for
sure,
what
is
she
known
for,
for
doing
soft
porn,
right?"
"If
she
can
get
a
ticket
(for
a
political
party),
why
won't
I
get
a
ticket?," Ranaut
continued
in
the
video.
Take
a
look
at
the
post
here:
Kangana's
'soft
porn
star'
comment
against
Urmila
Matondkar
came
after
the
latter
criticized
her
for
disrespecting
veteran
actor
Jaya
Bachchan,
who,
in
a
2020
speech
in
Parliament,
had
objected
to
the
entire
film
industry
being
'tarnished'.
Urmila
Matondkar
made
her
political
debut
as
a
Congress
candidate
in
the
2019
Lok
Sabha
election
from
the
Mumbai
North
constituency.
She
resigned
from
the
party
soon
after.
Later,
in
2020,
she
joined
Shiv
Sena.
WHAT
CONGRESS
LEADER
SUPRIYA
SHRINATE
POSTED
AGAINST
KANGANA?
On
Monday,
controversy
arose
after
an
objectionable
post
regarding
Kangana
Ranaut
was
shared
on
Shrinate's
Instagram
account.
Later,
in
a
video
message
posted
on
X,
Shrinate
claimed
that
the
social
media
post,
which
has
since
been
taken
down,
was
made
by
someone
who
had
access
to
her
Facebook
and
Instagram
accounts.
She
also
pointed
fingers
at
a
parody
account
misusing
her
name
on
X.
Meanwhile,
Kangana
Ranaut
retaliated
against
the
Congress
leader,
urging
people
to
"refrain
from
using
sex
workers'
challenging
lives
or
circumstances
as
some
kind
of
abuse
or
slur".
The
post
on
Shrinate's
handle
displayed
a
photo
of
Kangana
Ranaut
in
revealing
attire,
accompanied
by
a
derogatory
caption.
Regarding
Shrinate's
objectionable
post,
Rekha
Sharma,
the
National
Commission
for
Women
(NCW)
chief,
remarked
that
seeing
a
woman
using
such
language
against
another
was
'unfortunate'.
She
also
mentioned
that
the
matter
had
been
escalated
to
the
Election
Commission.