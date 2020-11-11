Director Kiran Reddy On Gatham: Every Decision Made And Every Lesson We Learnt Shaped The Film

Passionately etching a story so heavily on emotions, thrill and nerve-wracking, Gatham is a work of complete first-time film-makers and actors. The team was a mix of US-based students and IT professionals who were so passionate about telling a story to masses and with a shoestring budget, they have encapsulated a film which looks and feels just like it's done by professionals, a top-class quality effort.

Kiran, director of Gatham speaks about their passion for storytelling, "Indeed. The passion was always there. What we needed is a spark that can kindle it and drive us to achieve something big. After moving to the USA, I met a group of like-minded people and soon we started realizing our dream. We knew no one would back us right away. Hence started with baby steps by making short films and learning the craft. Every decision been made and every lesson we learnt shaped the Gatham."

Throwing light on his actors and their preparation behind playing these dark characters, the director said, "It was a challenge for all of them being relatively new. Extensive preparation went into understanding the character arcs as well as their backstories. I will be asked 100 questions a day to make sure my vision aligns with their homework. Being in the character is really important off and on the screen to keep it consistent. They, in fact, reduced socializing on sets to be in the zone. That was commendable effort and I hope they treat every movie as their first."

Acting for the first time on such a big project, the actors Bhargava, Poojitha and Rakesh have done a phenomenal job. By the looks of the trailer only it looked as if they had penetrated through the skin of the character and aced it to perfection.

Dark characters do take a toll on a person, and to perform it with such finesse shows just how much dedication and passion the filming process required. Gatham has set a benchmark when it comes to dark psychological thrillers. A regional language film has garnered a mass appeal through Amazon Prime Video and people cannot stop talking about Gatham.

It is a Telugu film, based on a dark psychological thriller genre. Jointly produced by Offbeat Films and S Originals in association with Mango Mass Media, Gatham also stars Lakshmi Bharadwaj in pivotal role.

If you're on the lookout to watch a thriller which will find you on the edge of your seat throughout, Check out Gatham on Amazon Prime Video now!