Nagarjuna Meets Kamal Haasan On Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Stage, Wishes The Ulaganayagan On His Birthday

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is indeed going to be a special one. Host Nagarjuna will be meeting his counterpart Kamal Haasan in today's episode via video conferencing.

In the promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, Nagarjuna can be seen welcoming Ulaganayagan, who is hosting the Tamil version of the popular reality show. The senior actor will surprise the contestants and the audience by announcing the special event happening in today's episode. As contestants look surprised, Nagarjuna welcomes Kamal Haasan saying, "Let's welcome the pride of India.Kamal Ji." Nagarjuna wishes the Tamil actor on the special occasion of his 66th birthday.

Ulaganyagan can also be seen interacting with the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, as he greets them in Telugu, saying, "Antariki Namaskaram, Bagunara?" (Namaste Everyone, How are you?). Interestingly, the contestants will also get to meet the house members of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 in the special episode.

By the end of the video, Kamal expresses his happiness by calling the event a phenomenal one as he says, "This is a phenomenal meeting. so many crores across India are saying hai to each other."

Watch the video here!

On a related note, the weekend episode will also witness the elimination of any one contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. A total of five contestants including Abijeet, Harika, Avinash, Amma Rajasekhar and Monal Gajjar have been nominated for elimination this time. Notably, Amma Rajasekhar is the new captain of the house.

