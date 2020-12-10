Nani Launches Shyam Singha Roy In Hyderabad; Pics With Co-Stars Sai Pallavi & Krithi Shetty Trend On Internet

Natural star Nani launched his next film Shyam Singha Roy today (December 10, 2020) in Hyderabad. The actor's father Rambabu Ghanta sounded the clapboard at the launch event. Notably, Nani's co-actresses from the film Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty graced the event, however, Madonna Sebastian couldn't attend the event due to unknown reasons.

The photos from the sets of Shyam Singha Roy went viral on social media, and we must say, Nani fans are very excited for the project.

In the above pictures, Nani can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, while Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty looked stunning in white outfits. Apart from Rambabu Ghanta, Merlapaka Gandhi switched on the camera. The writers of the film Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula handed over the script of Shyam Singha Roy to the makers.

Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat S Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner. As per reports, the film will go on floors later this month. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few days ago, Nani had shared a poster of Shyam Singha Roy on Twitter. The film is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The poster intrigued fans more for the film. Apart from Shyam Singha Roy, Nani will also be seen in Tuck Jagadish and Ante Sundaraniki. His last film V was released on Amazon Prime Video. Also starring Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles, the film received a positive response from critics as well as the masses.

