Rana Daggubati Says, ‘Miheeka Bajaj Always Keeps Things Easy For Me’

Rana Daggubati is all set to get married to his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj this year and fans are looking forward to witnessing the special moment. Rana confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj last month. Sharing a cosy picture of themselves, Rana wrote, "She said YES."

After the revelation, the Baahubali actor fans started pouring congratulatory message to a new couple in town. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had a roka ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on May 20. On this special day, their family members met each other to make it official and discuss the wedding details. Actors like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati graced the event.

Recently, in an interview with Cinema Express, Rana Daggubati was asked if he thinks life will change post-wedding with Miheeka. Rana denied and said, "She is so supportive and always keeps things easy for me." The actor feels lucky to have her by his side.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati revealed how he proposed Miheeka and said, "She knew where I'm getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that's it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that's it. I found love."

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu confirmed that the marriage will happen any time in August this year. On a professional front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Aranya, directed by Prabhu Solomon.

