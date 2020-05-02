Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu For The Parasuram Directorial?

Mahesh Babu's next project with Parasuram is currently the talk of the town. The makers of the yet-to-be-titled movie are on a search for the leading lady and a recent rumour suggest that the makers have zeroed in on their options and are thinking to cast the overnight sensation Priya Prakash Varrier for the action thriller.

Well, the director of the movie Parasuram has rubbished the rumour, calling it baseless. He stated that the casting has not yet been finalized and the team has not thought of casting Priya at all. There were also rumours that Mahesh's Bharat Ane Nenu co-star Kiara Advani might sign the film. Keerthy Suresh was also rumoured to be a part of the film. Well, the fans are awaiting for the official confirmation of the leading lady in the film, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The pre-production of the Parasuram directorial has begun amid the lockdown, and the shooting will start as soon as the lockdown gets lifted.

Priya Prakash Varrier has got her hands full with films in Bollywood and South. The actress will be seen in Chandrasekhar Yeleti's Check, alongside Nithiin. The actress became an overnight star after her wink video from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The movie, which was remade into Telugu titled Lovers Day, failed to impress the audience terribly at the theatres.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu made to the headlines with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's announcement of joining hands with him. As per the latest reports, Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of a spy with a touch of James Bond-like character in the highly anticipated movie. An official confirmation about the genre is awaited post the lockdown. It is said that Rajamouli will begin the pre-production work and shoot for Mahesh's project once he is done with his RRR commitments. It is also said that Mahesh Babu will be a part of Koratala Siva's next after Acharya.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Give Mahesh Babu A Narration Post Lockdown?