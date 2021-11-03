Nandamuri Balakrishna Admitted To Hospital In Hyderabad, Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna underwent shoulder repair surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 2). According to the latest reports, the 61-year-old-actor had complained of extreme pain in the left shoulder, which was bothering him for the past 6 months. Reportedly, during his consultation, the actor had mentioned that he was not able to lift his left hand.

Well, as per a statement released by the hospital, a 4-hour surgery was performed to repair Balakrishna's shoulder muscle tendons. The statement read, "Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon Dr Raghveer Reddy and Dr BN Prasad, performed a four-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully."

In the statement, the doctors have also confirmed that Balakrishna is doing well and is ready to get discharged from the hospital.

Workwise, Balakrishna will next be seen in Akhanda helmed by Boyapati Srinu. Produced by Dwaraka Creations, the film will feature Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in key roles. Akhanda has music composed by Thaman. The senior actor is also collaborating with director Gopichand Malineni for his next tentatively titled #NBK107 bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

Notably, he will also be hosting a celebrity talk show on Telugu OTT platform Aha titled Unstoppable with NBK. Balakrishna recently shot for the show's first episode featuring the Manchu family members including actors Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu.