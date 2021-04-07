Pushpa Raj First Meet: Allu Arjun’s Ferocious Avatar From Pushpa To Be Unveiled Today At 8.19 PM

The celebration has just begun! As countless fans and followers of Stylish Star Allu Arjun gear up to celebrate his 38th birthday tomorrow (April 8), the makers of his next and one of the highly anticipated films Pushpa, are leaving no stone unturned to enthrall the audience with a major update.

As promised a few days back, the team is going to unveil the intro teaser of the film featuring Bunny as the main lead Pushpa Raj. Going by the update dropped last year on his 37th birthday, looks like the teaser will show a rugged avatar of the star. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of a lorry driver involved in red sandalwood smuggling, who is in pursuit of a few wrongdoers who turn his life upside down.

It is to be noted, that there are several speculations about the postponement of the film's release. So, once the introduction teaser is out, the fans will have a clarification regarding the release. As of now, the film will hit the cinemas on August 13 in 5 different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be marking his Tollywood debut with the film. Reportedly, he will lock horns with Allu Arjun as the main antagonist in Pushpa.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has an extensive star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa has music composed by Arya fame Devi Sri Prasad.

