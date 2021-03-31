Wild Dog First Review Out: Nagarjuna Akkineni Starrer Gets Terrific Response From Tollywood Directors

Ahishor Solomon's Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to hit the theatres on April 2. With just two more days to go for the release, the team is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a huge success through several promotional activities. Well, as fans gear up to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on screen, the Nagarjuna-starrer has made it to the headlines for all the good reasons.

Apparently, a few Tollywood directors have already watched Wild Dog and have shared their genuine thoughts about the movie on their respective social media handles. Notably, the directors had attended a special screening arranged by the makers of the film recently. Calling the film a gem, National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy tweeted, "Wild Dog is an edge of the seat thriller. A nice gem from Telugu cinema."

On the other hand, Kshanam Director Ravikanth Perepu stated that he enjoyed watching the film, which he thinks is gripping. He tweeted, "I enjoyed watching Nagarjuna-starrer Wild Dog. It is very gripping. Never seen this side of Nagarjuna sir and he is at another level in this movie." Reviewing Wild Dog, director Swaroop RSJ said, "An out of the box script with edge of the seat action sequences. The film Wild Dog has been made with utmost dedication and sincerity."

Well, as the film gets a thumbs up from top directors, looks like Wild Dog is soon going to weave magic at the box office. Fans and followers of the Tollywood King are also celebrating the positive reviews on social media by sharing the tweets incessantly.

Based on true-events that revolves around the August 2007 Hyderabad Bombings, Wild Dog is backed by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza, Appaji Ambarisha Darbha and Avijit Dutt are the supporting actors of the action-drama.

