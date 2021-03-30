Wild Dog Worldwide Theatrical Rights: Nagarjuna Akkineni Starrer Locks Massive Deal

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni's highly anticipated film Wild Dog is all set to grace the theatres on April 2. Written and helmed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, the action-thriller is reportedly based on true events. As per media reports and the trailer, the film will revolve around the August 2007 Hyderabad Bombings and the subsequent investigation by India's counter-terrorist task force NIA (National Investigation Agency).

With just a couple of days to go for the release, the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Wild Dog with a U/A certificate. On the other hand, several reports suggest that the film's theatrical rights have been sold for a mammoth price of Rs 9 crore (approx). Well, as reports of Nagarjuna-starrer's massive business go viral, fans and followers of the actor are hoping the film will be a blockbuster when it hits the cinemas. Announced in December 2019, the film will have Tollywood's King playing the role of NIA agent Vijay Varma aka Wild Dog.

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the action-thriller is backed by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment. Story written by Ahishor along with Kiran Kumar (dialogues) the film has an ensemble cast including Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza, Appaji Ambarisha Darbha and Avijit Dutt.

The technical team of Wild Dog consists of music composer S Thaman and popular cinematographer Shaneil Deo. Notably, the shooting of the film took place in various breathtaking locations including Thailand, Leh, Manali and Jammu. It is worth mentioning that Nagarjuna was simultaneously shooting for the television reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and Bollywood film Brahmastra in between Wild Dog's shoot post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: Nagarjuna Reveals His Way Of Dealing With Failure; Says He Broke Down Post Geethanjali's Release

Also Read: Wild Dog: Nagarjuna Akkineni's Action-Thriller To Release On Netflix?