Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With Mata Ki Chowki; See Gorgeous Pics

Hansika Motwani is all set to enter a new and beautiful phase in her life. She will tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, a Mumbai-based businessman named Sohail Kathuria, on December 4 this year. Earlier this month, the actress got engaged to Sohail in Paris, and since then, everybody has been eagerly looking forward to pictures from her pre-wedding festivities.

Just a few weeks away, Hansika Motwani's pre-wedding celebrations began on Tuesday night (November 22) with Mata Ki Chowki.

Meanwhile, videos and photographs of the actress from the festivities are going viral on the internet, and we bring to you some inside pictures of the 31-year-old actress and her fiance, Sohail Kathuria. These pictures are curated from multiple fan pages on Instagram dedicated to Hansika.

For the religious ceremony, bride-to-be Hansika Motwani picked a red hot net saree and looked gorgeous, while Sohail Kathuria twined with her in a red sherwani that had mirror details all over.

Hansika and Sohail smiled as they posed together for the cameras. The Maha actress exuded the brightness of a million suns in a red saree with mirror detailing, which she paid for with a sleeveless blouse. For accessories, Hansika chose to wear a stunning choker with matching earrings and a maang tikka.

She kept her hair open and went for heavy eyeshadow, a light red lip shade, and some blush on the cheeks. The bridal glow on Hansika's face is quite visible.

In another photo from the occasion, Hansika Motwani and Sohail are posing with the actress' brother, Prashant Motwani. He wore a pink sherwani for Mata Ki Chowki.

Hansika Motwani's wedding festivities will continue at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur with a sufi night on December 2, followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies that will take place on December 3. Meanwhile, on December 4, a haldi ceremony will happen, followed by the wedding in the evening and a casino-themed after-party at night. The guests will be enjoying a polo match amid the wedding celebration.

The celebrity wedding will also be live streamed on an OTT platform.