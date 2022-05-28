Jr NTR And Brother Kalyan Ram Pay Respects At NTR Ghat Marking Centennial of Late NTR

Marking the centennial birth anniversary celebrations of late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the legendary actor-turned-politician and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, his grandsons Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao AKA Jr NTR, along with his half brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram visited NTR ghat near Tank Bund on May 28.

The brothers always ensure they turn up at the ghat to offer prayers at their grandfather's birth and death anniversaries every year. It is learnt that Jr NTR arrived first at the ghat, who later was joined by his elder brother Kalyan Ram.

Late NTR's birth centennial celebrations were being carried out across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by fans and relatives.

On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva's romantic drama being co-produced by Kalyan Ram. Simultaneously, Jr NTR will also film for KGF fame Prashanth Neel's high-octane action drama.

Kalyan Ram, on the other hand, has period action drama film Bimbisara which will be hitting the screens in August.He also has a film titled Devil in production. The movie is slated for September release.