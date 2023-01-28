Jr NTR To Visit Actor Taraka Ratna Who Is Critical After Massive Heart Stroke, At Bengaluru Hospital
His cousin, actor Jr NTR is reportedly going to visit the actor at the hospital on January 28. He will be accompanied by his uncle, politician, and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Balakrishna was also spotted at the Kuppam
Nandamuri
Taraka
Ratna,
actor
turned
politician
from
the
Nandamuri
family
collapsed
during
Telugu
Desam
Party
national
general
secretary
Nara
Lokesh's
walkathon,
'Yuvagalam' on
January
27
in
Kuppam
of
Andhra
Pradesh.
He
was
rushed
to
a
nearby
hospital
for
first
aid
and
a
team
of
doctors
from
Bengaluru
were
called
in
to
check
on
him.
Due
to
the
severity
of
his
health
condition,
Taraka
Ratna
was
shifted
to
Narayana
Institute
of
Cardiac
Sciences
in
Bengaluru.
His
cousin,
actor
Jr
NTR
is
reportedly
going
to
visit
the
actor
at
the
hospital
on
January
28.
He
will
be
accompanied
by
his
uncle,
politician,
and
actor
Nandamuri
Balakrishna.
Balakrishna
was
also
spotted
at
the
Kuppam
hospital
during
Taraka
Ratna's
initial
treatment.
Amidst
concerns
over
the
health
condition
of
the
39-year-old
actor,
the
hospital
issued
a
bulletin
on
Saturday
(January
28).
The
bulletin
stated
that
Taraka
Ratna
suffered
a
cardiac
arrest
and
was
shifted
to
a
hospital
in
Kuppam
with
resuscitation
for
45
minutes
and
primary
treatment.
"He
was
found
to
have
an
Anterior
Wall
Myocardial
Infarction
with
Balloon
Angioplasty,
on
Intra-Aortic
Balloon
Pump
(IABP)
and
Vasoactive
support,
the
Hospital
stated.
The
statement
further
made
it
clear
that
on
arriving
at
NH,
higher-level
diagnostics
showed
that
his
condition
was
highly
critical
due
to
the
cardiogenic
shock
after
the
Myocardial
Infarction,
and
evaluation
of
his
condition
will
continue
with
treatment
under
standard
guidelines
and
protocols.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 16:22 [IST]