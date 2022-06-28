Parampara Season 2 OTT Release Date & Time: The Crime Drama's Second Season Will Premiere On July 21!

Parampara
is
a
Telugu
crime
drama
streaming
television
series
that
began
its
first
episode
and
premiered
on
December
24,
2021.
The
story
of
Parampara
is
that
of
David
Vs
Goliath's
plot,
adapted
from
one
of
the
episodes
mentioned
in
the
Bible.
The
underdog
fights
his
powerful
wily
and
ruthless
uncle
for
the
integrity
and
honor
of
his
wronged
father.
Parampara
is
about
Naidu,
the
patriarch
of
the
Naidu
family,
and
his
brother
Mohan
Rao,
who
have
an
unbreakable
bond
as
far
as
the
world
is
concerned.
Trouble
brews
inside
the
Naidu
household
as
Gopi,
Mohanrao's
son,
decides
to
unmask
Naidu,
who
has
been
oppressing
Mohanrao
in
the
guise
of
love.
This
sets
the
stage
for
the
plot's
conflict
and
ensues
a
game
or
rather
a
fight
for
power.
The
series
is
conceived
and
written
by
Hari
Yelleti.
He
has
worked
on
the
series's
screenplay
as
well.
Krishna
Vijay
L,
Viswanath
Arigela,
and
Hari
Yelleti
directed
the
episodes
in
Parampara.
Actors
like
Sarath
Kumar,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Naveen
Chandra,
Kasthuri
Shankar,
Naina
Ganguly,
Murali
Mohan,
Aamani,
Ishan,
Surya,
Jogi
Brothers,
Arjun
Ambati,
Kedar
Shankar,
Kamalakar,
Teja,
Praveena,
Divi,
Shreya
Navile,
Rama
Devi
and
Aakanksha
Singh
are
part
of
the
series.
Now,
Parampara's
second
season
is
ready
for
streaming.
The
episodes
will
be
aired
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
from
July
21.
This
season
is
rumored
to
be
the
finale
of
the
Parampara
TV
series.