Parampara Season 2 OTT Release Date & Time: The Crime Drama's Second Season Will Premiere On July 21!

      Parampara is a Telugu crime drama streaming television series that began its first episode and premiered on December 24, 2021. The story of Parampara is that of David Vs Goliath's plot, adapted from one of the episodes mentioned in the Bible. The underdog fights his powerful wily and ruthless uncle for the integrity and honor of his wronged father.

      Parampara Season 2 Will Premiere On Disney Plus Hotstar

      Parampara is about Naidu, the patriarch of the Naidu family, and his brother Mohan Rao, who have an unbreakable bond as far as the world is concerned. Trouble brews inside the Naidu household as Gopi, Mohanrao's son, decides to unmask Naidu, who has been oppressing Mohanrao in the guise of love. This sets the stage for the plot's conflict and ensues a game or rather a fight for power.

      The series is conceived and written by Hari Yelleti. He has worked on the series's screenplay as well. Krishna Vijay L, Viswanath Arigela, and Hari Yelleti directed the episodes in Parampara.

      Parampara Season 2 Will Premiere On Disney Plus Hotstar

      Actors like Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Kasthuri Shankar, Naina Ganguly, Murali Mohan, Aamani, Ishan, Surya, Jogi Brothers, Arjun Ambati, Kedar Shankar, Kamalakar, Teja, Praveena, Divi, Shreya Navile, Rama Devi and Aakanksha Singh are part of the series.

      Now, Parampara's second season is ready for streaming. The episodes will be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 21. This season is rumored to be the finale of the Parampara TV series.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 15:19 [IST]
