Kanguva Teaser Review: Suriya's Extravagant Glimpse Leaves Fans & Film Buffs Awestruck; Seen It Yet?

Kanguva Teaser Review: Suriya's upcoming film titled Kanguva aka Kanguva: The Mighty Valiant Saga, written and directed by Siva, under the production of K.E Gnanavelraja, is back in the headlines for a crazy and exciting update. Suriya is playing five different roles and Kanguva Sizzle is finally out. It was at first reported to be released at 4.30 PM on March 19 which was then postponed to 6 PM. But, to the excitement of the fans, Kanguva Sizzle was out at about 5.30 PM.

In the sizzle that packed a punch, Suriya looked ferocious and intimidating with his never-seen-before bodylanguage, and makeover, coupled with the technical brilliance showcased through the stunning VFX, visuals, and the set-up. Bobby Deol also looked every bit a befitting antagonist. After the glimpse was out, fans opined that the movie will become the first Rs 1000 Crore movie from the South.

Kanguva is going to be released in 2024 although the exact release date and month are yet to be revealed. Kanguva will be released in multiple languages in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats. The movie is being made on a budget of Rs 350 Crore.

The makers of Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga have announced that they will be dropping the teaser on March 19 at 4.30 PM. The fans went into a frenzy and are celebrating Suriya and Kanguva Sizzle on the internet through their social media platforms. The movie and the actor have been trending almost since yesterday, ever since the announcement was official. Check out the Kanguva Sizzle here.

Kanguva's Premise

In this highly anticipated periodic film, Suriya will be seen in five different roles- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. This action drama is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva.

Kanguva is the story of a warrior who lived in 1678 and died due to a disease. In today's world, a girl is actively researching the disease that killed the warrior of the 16th century.

Kanguva's glimpse, which was released recently amid high expectations created a record on YouTube. The movie's glimpse became the all-time top third highly viewed glimpse with more than 37 million views and over 956,000 likes.

Kanguva Cast

This Suriya film stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravi Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash among other in pivotal characters.

Kanguva Crew

The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The movie's cinematography is handled by Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf is working as its editor. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's entire soundtrack including background score and tunes.