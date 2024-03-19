Kanguva Teaser Review: Suriya's Extravagant Glimpse Leaves Fans & Film Buffs Awestruck; Seen It Yet?

Kanguva
Teaser
Review:
Suriya's
upcoming
film
titled
Kanguva
aka
Kanguva:
The
Mighty
Valiant
Saga,
written
and
directed
by
Siva,
under
the
production
of
K.E
Gnanavelraja,
is
back
in
the
headlines
for
a
crazy
and
exciting
update.
Suriya
is
playing
five
different
roles
and
Kanguva
Sizzle
is
finally
out.
It
was
at
first
reported
to
be
released
at
4.30
PM
on
March
19
which
was
then
postponed
to
6
PM.
But,
to
the
excitement
of
the
fans,
Kanguva
Sizzle
was
out
at
about
5.30
PM.
In
the
sizzle
that
packed
a
punch,
Suriya
looked
ferocious
and
intimidating
with
his
never-seen-before
bodylanguage,
and
makeover,
coupled
with
the
technical
brilliance
showcased
through
the
stunning
VFX,
visuals,
and
the
set-up.
Bobby
Deol
also
looked
every
bit
a
befitting
antagonist.
After
the
glimpse
was
out,
fans
opined
that
the
movie
will
become
the
first
Rs
1000
Crore
movie
from
the
South.
Kanguva
is
going
to
be
released
in
2024
although
the
exact
release
date
and
month
are
yet
to
be
revealed.
Kanguva
will
be
released
in
multiple
languages
in
standard,
3D,
and
IMAX
formats.
The
movie
is
being
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
350
Crore.
The
makers
of
Kanguva:
A
Mighty
Valiant
Saga
have
announced
that
they
will
be
dropping
the
teaser
on
March
19
at
4.30
PM.
The
fans
went
into
a
frenzy
and
are
celebrating
Suriya
and
Kanguva
Sizzle
on
the
internet
through
their
social
media
platforms.
The
movie
and
the
actor
have
been
trending
almost
since
yesterday,
ever
since
the
announcement
was
official.
Check
out
the
Kanguva
Sizzle
here.
Kanguva's
Premise
In
this
highly
anticipated
periodic
film,
Suriya
will
be
seen
in
five
different
roles-
Arathar,
Venkaater,
Mandaankar,
Mukaatar,
and
Perumanathar.
This
action
drama
is
written
by
Adi
Narayana
and
directed
by
Siva.
Kanguva
is
the
story
of
a
warrior
who
lived
in
1678
and
died
due
to
a
disease.
In
today's
world,
a
girl
is
actively
researching
the
disease
that
killed
the
warrior
of
the
16th
century.
Kanguva's
glimpse,
which
was
released
recently
amid
high
expectations
created
a
record
on
YouTube.
The
movie's
glimpse
became
the
all-time
top
third
highly
viewed
glimpse
with
more
than
37
million
views
and
over
956,000
likes.
Kanguva
Cast
This
Suriya
film
stars
Bollywood
actor
Disha
Patani,
Bobby
Deol,
Yogi
Babu,
Redin
Kingsley,
Kovai
Sarala,
Anandaraj,
Ravi
Raghavendra,
KS
Ravi
Kumar,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Natarajan
Subramaniam,
and
BS
Avinash
among
other
in
pivotal
characters.
Kanguva
Crew
The
movie
is
produced
by
KE
Gnanavel
Raja,
V
Vamsi
Krishna
Reddy,
and
Pramod
Uppalapati
under
the
Studio
Green
and
UV
Creations
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vetri
Palanisamy
and
Nishadh
Yusuf
is
working
as
its
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
including
background
score
and
tunes.