Pelli SandaD OTT Release Date & Time: Roshan-Sreeleela Starrer Family Drama Will Stream On Zee5

Pelli SandaD, starring Roshan Meka in his debut as a mainstream hero and Saileela as the heroine is the first directorial venture of Gowri Ronanki. The movie was released in October 2021 and was received positively at the theatres.

Pelli SandaD not only marks the acting debut of Roshan and Sreeleela but also veteran director K Raghavendra Rao. He appeared as the older version of Roshan's character Vashishta. He was seen narrating his youthful days, and his love story to a budding filmmaker.

The movie is a family drama that weighs on romance, love, family sentiment, and emotions. The movie is a commercial success and was made on a budget of Rs 8 Crore. At the box office, Pelli SandaD collected Rs 20 Crore plus.

Now Pelli SandaD is making its way to OTT very soon. The movie's digital rights have been bagged by Zee5. The movie will start streaming on the digital streaming platform on June 24, Friday.

Although the film is set on the age-old trope of a young man and girl falling in love at first sight and the girl's father being against their union, the movie was loaded with elements that worked for the narration. The movie is about a Dronacharya awardee and his life and love story.

Pelli SandaD has Shivani Rajasekhar, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vithika Sheru, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani in other prominent roles.

MM Keeravani composed music for the film which was edited by Tammiraju. Sunil Kumar Nama composed the cinematography and Arka Media Works and RK Film Associates jointly produced the film.