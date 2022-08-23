SSMB 29: Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Project To Be Based On Wilbur Smith's Works?

After his blockbuster RRR, Rajamouli is busy with the pre-production work of his next with Mahesh Babu. Both the actor and director have verbally confirmed this project but have not revealed anything about the project.

Now, a news portal has stated that the team is planning to have a grand launch for #SSMB29 in January 2023. The portal added that Rajamouli and his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, both fans of the British-South African writer Wilbur Smith, are thinking of having flavours of Smith's writing in their project.

The fact that #SSMB29 is rumoured to be set in the African forests, this update seems legit. Wilbur Smith is a novelist who is famous for his rooted writing that stays true to the geography of his fictional universe. His novels, set in the South African backdrop, primarily portray the life of the locals and the political history of the region in the past few centuries. His writing is noted for its vivid descriptions of the native lifestyle.

Looking at the speculations, it appears that the project could be a wild adventure. Rajamouli had already had portions of his past films set in the wild, and has excelled in capturing nature in all its glory. This multiplies the hype around the project which is already hyped up by the actor-director duo's collaboration.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is working on his project with Trivikram, #SSMB28, which is expected to release on April 28, 2023. His previous film Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently completed its 100th day at theatres. The actor is in an interesting phase of his career.