Samantha Buys The House Which She Shared With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya For A Whopping Price: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through the finest phase of her acting career so far, with some promising projects in her kitty. As per the latest reports, Samantha has now bought a house for herself in Hyderabad. But interestingly, it is not a new place, but the self-made star has bought the house in which she was living with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Yes, you read it right. If the rumours are to be believed, Samantha has now bought the house which she shared with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, by paying a whopping price to its owners. The reports started doing rounds after a video posted by senior actor Murali garnered the attention of netizens.

According to the video, Samantha had put forward a highly profitable deal for the house owners, which they simply couldn't refuse. The sources close to the Yashoda actress suggest that she is highly attached to this house, and wants it to remain hers. Samantha's move has clearly earned the love and respect of netizens, who are now showering praises on her for her exceptional courage and self-respect.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines and earned the respect of netizens with her honesty and wittiness on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. To the unversed, The Family Man 2 actress opened up about her failed marriage with Naga Chaitanya in Karan Johar's show and revealed that they are not on amicable terms yet. Samantha had also confirmed that she is not open to love as of now, and wants to focus on her career. The actress also added that she has come out as a stronger person, even though the separation was extremely difficult.