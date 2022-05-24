Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda Accident: Kushi Spokesperson Calls Injury News FAKE

Yesterday, a report published in Hindustan Times stated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda got injured while shooting a sequence for their upcoming film Kushi in Kashmir. The report further stated that the duo immediately rushed to a hospital and was helped with first aid.

Well, the news went viral on social media, and Vijay and Samantha's fans started worrying about their favourite stars. However, the spokesperson of the film called the report 'fake'. Yes, you read that right! The spokesperson shared a statement with the media, in which he said, "There are few reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were injured while shooting for Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news."

After the statement from the official spokesperson, Vijay and Samantha's fans will definitely heave a sigh of relief. For the unversed, a spokesperson of Deverakonda's team had told HT, "Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs."

Well, the news had indeed left everyone perplexed, but now they are relaxed. Talking about Kushi, the film is being directed and produced by Shiva Nirvana. It is slated to release on December 23, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers recently released an announcement video on social media.