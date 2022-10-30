Samantha’s Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Brother Akhil Akkineni Sends Her Love Post Her Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talked about actresses in the Telugu and Tamil industries. She has successfully carved a niche for herself as a versatile actress and it is always a treat to watch her perform on the big screen. Interestingly, Samantha is also known for her social media activities and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Recently, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress had taken the social media by a storm after she opened up about her autoimmune disorder diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha revealed that she is suffering from myositis and that she is coming to terms with the fact that she has become vulnerable. "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," she added. Soon, the Rangasthalam actress was showered with recovery wishes from friends and fans. Amid this, her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni also sent love to her in this difficult time. Taking to the comment section of Samantha's post, Akhil wrote, "All the love and strength to you dear Sam" along with a heart emoticon. To note, despite her divorce with Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, Samantha shared a great equation with her ex-brother-in-law. The two are often seen sending wishes and sharing posts for each other on social media.

Check out Samantha's post here:

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Manchu also sent love to Samantha and wrote, "You are loved and how. Sending all positive vibes your way. Anithya baby. Oh, in Yashoda you killed it". Talking about the work front, Samantha is currently basking in the stupendous response to the trailer of her movie Yashoda. The science fiction action thriller is helmed by Hari-Harish and also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma. Yashoda is slated to hit the screens on November 11 this year and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Besides, Samantha will also be seen in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam wherein she will play the titular role with Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gautam, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla. Samantha is also working with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's upcoming romantic comedy Kushi.