Samantha To Perform Action Scenes Under Hollywood Stunt Choreographer In Yashoda

Being an All-rounder, Samantha plays any role with ease. She has been constantly proving herself as a performer & commercial actor. As of now, she's all set to show her acting performance to the audience in Yashoda under the action choreography of Hollywood stunt master Yannick Ben.

Starring Samantha as the lead, Hari - Harish is directing this flick in Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's production under Sridevi Movies.

Yannick Ben choreographed stunts for Hollywood movies like 'Transporter 3', 'Project 7', 'Paris By Night Of Living Dead', 'City Hunter', Christopher Nolan films 'Inception', 'Dunkirk', Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees', Salman's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Pawan Kalyan's 'Attarintiki Daredi', Mahesh Babu's 1 - Nenokkadine.

He worked with Samantha earlier as an Action choreographer for 'Family Man 2 webseries and now Yashoda is known to ft. their best.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says "We filmed Major action scenes in Yannick Ben's choreography starring Samantha and others for 10 days. Shot in 3 different sets and Samantha worked really hard to perform those extraordinary action sequences. Another action sequence is scheduled to shoot at Kodaikanal. Unlike recent heroine centric films, the action episodes in this film are phenomenal.

Besides content of the film, these scenes will be major highlight of the film. As of now the shooting is commencing in Hyderabad at a lavish set worth 3 crores designed by Art Director Ashok. Entire shoot is expected to wrap up by May 1st half. Filming as a multilingual exciting action thriller, it has a universal appealing content.

Cast: Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others.

Music: Manisharma,

Dialogues: Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi

Lyrics: Ramajogiah Sastry

Creative Director: Hemambar Jasthi

Camera: M. Sukumar

Art: Ashok

Fights: Venkat

Editor: Marthand. K. Venkatesh

Line Producer: Vidya Sivalenka

Co-producer: Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy

Direction: Hari - Harish

Producer: Sivalenka Krishna Prasad