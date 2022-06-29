Superstar Mahesh Babu Meets The Legendary Bill Gates In The USA

Superstar Mahesh Babu had delivered a blockbuster with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and is cooling his heels with his family. After a holiday in Europe, they shifted to the United States recently.

This morning they met the Legendary Bill Gates. Mahesh Babu is a big fan of Bill Gates and got thrilled upon meeting the legend.

While millions of fans ask and take pictures with Mahesh, the Superstar became a fanboy and got a pic with the Microsoft founder.

"Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!," Mahesh Babu wrote posting the picture of himself and Namratha with Bill Gates.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas.