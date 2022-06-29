Superstar Mahesh Babu Meets The Legendary Bill Gates In The USA

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
had
delivered
a
blockbuster
with
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
and
is
cooling
his
heels
with
his
family.
After
a
holiday
in
Europe,
they
shifted
to
the
United
States
recently.
This
morning
they
met
the
Legendary
Bill
Gates.
Mahesh
Babu
is
a
big
fan
of
Bill
Gates
and
got
thrilled
upon
meeting
the
legend.
While
millions
of
fans
ask
and
take
pictures
with
Mahesh,
the
Superstar
became
a
fanboy
and
got
a
pic
with
the
Microsoft
founder.
"Had
the
pleasure
of
meeting
Mr.
@BillGates!
One
of
the
greatest
visionaries
this
world
has
seen...
and
yet
the
most
humble!
Truly
an
inspiration!!," Mahesh
Babu
wrote
posting
the
picture
of
himself
and
Namratha
with
Bill
Gates.
Mahesh
Babu
will
be
next
seen
in
#SSMB28
with
Trivikram
Srinivas.