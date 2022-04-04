Trivikram Srinivas' Car Waved Down By Traffic Police, Director Gets Fined For Tinted Glasses: Reports

Celebrated director Trivikram Srinivas was reportedly issued a challan by the Jubilee Hills traffic police recently. According to the latest reports, he was fined for violation of tinted glass norms after his vehicle was waved down by the officials, who later removed the black film from the windows of his luxurious car.

A picture of the director going through the inspection has also gone viral on social media. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when the traffic police have issued a challan and removed the film from the vehicles of Tollywood celebrities. Just a few days ago, cars of actors Jr NTR and Manoj were also stopped by the officials for having a tinted glass.

On the work front, Trivikram is currently gearing up for his next film tentatively titled #SSMB28 starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. In case you did not know, the film will mark the director's third collaboration with the Superstar after Athadu and Khaleja (2010). #SSMB28 backed by S Radhakrishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations will go on floors after Mahesh completes his current project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram.