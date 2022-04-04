Trivikram Srinivas' Car Waved Down By Traffic Police, Director Gets Fined For Tinted Glasses: Reports

Celebrated
director
Trivikram
Srinivas
was
reportedly
issued
a
challan
by
the
Jubilee
Hills
traffic
police
recently.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
he
was
fined
for
violation
of
tinted
glass
norms
after
his
vehicle
was
waved
down
by
the
officials,
who
later
removed
the
black
film
from
the
windows
of
his
luxurious
car.
A
picture
of
the
director
going
through
the
inspection
has
also
gone
viral
on
social
media.
Let
us
tell
you
that
this
is
not
the
first
time
when
the
traffic
police
have
issued
a
challan
and
removed
the
film
from
the
vehicles
of
Tollywood
celebrities.
Just
a
few
days
ago,
cars
of
actors
Jr
NTR
and
Manoj
were
also
stopped
by
the
officials
for
having
a
tinted
glass.
On
the
work
front,
Trivikram
is
currently
gearing
up
for
his
next
film
tentatively
titled
#SSMB28
starring
Mahesh
Babu
and
Pooja
Hegde
in
the
lead
roles.
In
case
you
did
not
know,
the
film
will
mark
the
director's
third
collaboration
with
the
Superstar
after
Athadu
and
Khaleja
(2010).
#SSMB28
backed
by
S
Radhakrishna
under
Haarika
and
Hassine
Creations
will
go
on
floors
after
Mahesh
completes
his
current
project,
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
with
Parasuram.