Throwback: When Bigg Boss 6 Telugu's Inaya Became An Overnight Sensation By Dancing With RGV!

Inaya Sultana, who is now trending on the internet all over the two Telugu states has become a household name after she participated in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show. The model-turned-actress is awaiting opportunities to make the most of her newfound stardom.

All this happened for Inaya on that one night way back in 2021. It was her birthday and just before the occasion, the actress got a big assignment. When friends asked her to celebrate it, she threw a party, for the very first time in her life on her birthday (According to Inaya's earlier interview). Ram Gopal Varma also attended the event and what is a party without dance, right?

RGV and Inaya danced on the occasion. Although RGV was not a good dancer, he tried to do his best. In the dance video, we can see RGV cajoling Inaya as part of dancing to a popular song from one of his films Rangeela. RGV even touched Inaya's feet in the video in tune with the lines 'Fidaa Hum Ne'. Like how people praise their favourite God/Goddess, RGV circled Inaya with his hands folded in 'Namaskara' form.

Watch the video here:

RGV then took to his Twitter handle, shared the video, and wrote, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN." He later shared a selfie with Inaya and introduced her to the world as his dancing partner in the viral video.

RGV's women's worship needs no introduction but it is also worth mentioning that the director, who always makes bold moves and comments on women, was never in news for harassment or persuasion of women, even after there was a severe outbreak of the Me Too movement.

Inaya was unknown before the video of her dancing with ace director-producer Ram Gopal Varma went viral on the internet. Inaya, clad in a Red shimmery and embroidered gown stole the show in the video that was recorded during the party. The video spread like wildfire on the internet, which also has Tollywood actor Srikanth Iyengar and a few others present. This one video brought Inaya the opportunity to appear in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house.

After entering the house, Inaya began to irk her fellow contestants as well as the viewers with her immature, naive, and childlike behaviour. Inaya was raw, a novice, and needed so much grooming. However, by being the same as she is, Inaya improved her game and personality. Among 21 contestants, Inaya managed to stand in 6th place, which is quite commendable for someone like her to accomplish, with no background or support.