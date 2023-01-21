'I Wake Up Only For YOU Since I Was 14 Years Old': Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja Amid Her Divorce Rumours!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
second
daughter
Sreeja
Konidela,
who
is
living
away
from
her
second
husband
Kalyaan
Dhev
has
made
headlines
for
her
intriguing
comments
through
a
social
media
post.
The
fitness
and
make-up
enthusiast
mom
of
two
girls
claimed
that
she
has
been
waking
up
for
just
that
one
thing
since
she
was
14
years.
People
quickly
assumed
it
to
be
something
else
and
were
aptly
disappointed
to
know
that
she
was
referring
to
her
favourite
beverage,
Coffee.
sreeja
konidela
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
On
her
instagram
post,
Sreeja
shared
a
small
reel
of
her
helping
to
a
cup
of
coffee
and
wrote,
"Thank
you
my
dear,
you
are
calm
to
my
chaos,
light
in
darkness,
you
are
the
reason
i
wake
up
every
morning.
Dear
coffee
I
met
you
when
was
14
and
thanks
for
consistently
having
by
back.
☕️
🤎
#coffeelover
#coffeeislife."
(sic)
Meanwhile,
Sreeja
first
became
popular
among
the
public
by
eloping
and
marrying
Sirish
Bharadwaj
at
Aarya
Samaj
in
Hyderabad
in
2007.
The
duo
is
parents
to
their
teenage
daughter
Nivrithi.
However,
due
to
differences,
the
couple
parted
ways
in
2011.
Following
the
divorce,
Sreeja
moved
into
Chiranjeevi's
house
and
then
to
Dubai
for
a
brief
period.
Later,
Sreeja
got
acquainted
with
Kalyan
Dhev,
a
family
friend
of
the
Konidela
family,
and
married
him
in
a
grand
three-day
event
in
2016.
Sreeja
is
mother
of
Navishka,
Kalyan
Dhev's
child.
Sreeja
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Recently,
Kalyan
Dhev,
who
debuted
as
a
hero
with
a
film
titled
'Vijetha',
Chiranjeevi's
one
of
the
most
successful
film
titles,
had
taken
to
his
social
media
handle
to
express
his
love
and
anguish
over
missing
his
daughter
on
her
birthday.
Kalyaan
Dhev
and
Sreeja
are
heading
for
a
divorce,
and
Sreeja
was
given
the
custody
of
Navishka.
Meanwhile,
Chiranjeevi's
elder
daughter
Sushmita
Kondiela
is
working
as
a
producer-cum-costume
designer
for
her
father
on
his
films.