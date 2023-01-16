Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Drama Veera Simha Reddy Joins The Rs 100 Crore Club In Four Days!

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 110 Crore. By the fourth day of its theatrical release, Balakrishna's movie earned as much as the makers spent.

Nandamuri Balakrishna scored another hit in the form of his latest mass entertainer Veera Simha Reddy. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the out-and-out faction movie stars Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose as the two female lead characters. The movie was released on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 all over the world to a divided response from the critics and fans. However, it is a wholesome winner in terms of figures.

Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Gallery

Veera Simha Reddy was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 110 Crore. By the fourth day of its theatrical release, Balakrishna's movie earned as much as the makers spent. According to the claims by the movie producers, the movie collected about Rs 104 Crore and upwards gross from all over the world.

Balakrishna is known for not charging sky-high remunerations and always keeps a check on his film's business. He ensures that the makers and distributors are always in the safe zone by selling the movies for reasonable prices. That way, makers are also hugely benefitted by the film.

The movie stars Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Lal, Naveen Chandra, P Ravi Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sapthagiri, Rajeev Kanakala in crucial roles. Chandrika Ravi and Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry appeared in cameo roles.

The movie's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi and Naveen Nooli edited the movie. S Thaman composed the film's entire soundtrack and tunes.