Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Drama Veera Simha Reddy Joins The Rs 100 Crore Club In Four Days!

Nandamuri
Balakrishna
scored
another
hit
in
the
form
of
his
latest
mass
entertainer
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
the
out-and-out
faction
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
and
Honey
Rose
as
the
two
female
lead
characters.
The
movie
was
released
on
the
occasion
of
Sankranthi
on
January
12
all
over
the
world
to
a
divided
response
from
the
critics
and
fans.
However,
it
is
a
wholesome
winner
in
terms
of
figures.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
110
Crore.
By
the
fourth
day
of
its
theatrical
release,
Balakrishna's
movie
earned
as
much
as
the
makers
spent.
According
to
the
claims
by
the
movie
producers,
the
movie
collected
about
Rs
104
Crore
and
upwards
gross
from
all
over
the
world.
Balakrishna
is
known
for
not
charging
sky-high
remunerations
and
always
keeps
a
check
on
his
film's
business.
He
ensures
that
the
makers
and
distributors
are
always
in
the
safe
zone
by
selling
the
movies
for
reasonable
prices.
That
way,
makers
are
also
hugely
benefitted
by
the
film.
The
movie
stars
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay,
Lal,
Naveen
Chandra,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Murali
Sharma,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Sapthagiri,
Rajeev
Kanakala
in
crucial
roles.
Chandrika
Ravi
and
Lyricist
Ramajogayya
Sastry
appeared
in
cameo
roles.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi
and
Naveen
Nooli
edited
the
movie.
S
Thaman
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
tunes.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 21:40 [IST]