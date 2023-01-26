Sharwanand's Engagement Pictures With Rakshita Reddy Go Viral On The Internet; See Them Here
The 38-year-old actor finally said yes to the wedding and exchanged engagement rings with US-based techie Rakshita Reddy in Hyderabad on January 26. Their marriage marks another inter-caste marriage in Tollywood.
Tollywood's
young,
most
versatile,
and
most
eligible
bachelor
after
Prabhas,
Sharwanand,
aka
Sharwanand
Myneni,
finally
said
yes
to
a
US-based
techie
named
Rakshitha
Reddy.
The
duo
formally
exchanged
engagement
rings
on
January
26
in
Hyderabad,
making
it
official.
Sharwanand
Myneni
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
Sharwanand's
wedding
rumours
started
doing
the
rounds
almost
a
month
ago.
The
actor,
who
is
not
active
on
social
media
has
never
responded
to
these
rumours.
However,
speculations
were
rife
that
the
actor
will
be
marrying
a
techie
working
abroad,
who
is
a
relative
of
a
politician
based
in
Andhra
Pradesh.
The
38-year-old
Sharwanand
and
his
to-be
wife
Rakshita
Reddy's
will
be
yet
another
inter-caste
marriage
among
the
Tollywood
actors.
The
duo
were
looking
subtle
and
elegant
in
their
pictures
and
couldn't
stop
giggling.
Sharwanand's
best
friend
Ram
Charan
attended
the
traditional
engagement
party
with
his
mom-to-be
wife
Upasana
Kamineni.
All
these
pictures
from
the
event
are
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Sharwanand
himself
shared
a
set
of
pictures
from
the
event
on
his
Twitter
handle
with
love
emojis.
Check
them
out
here:
Bride's
father,
Madhusudhan
Reddy
is
a
High-Court
Lawyer
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
also
is
a
relative
of
a
Telugu
Desam
Party
(TDP)
politician
from
Andhra
Pradesh.
The
duo
will
announce
the
wedding
date
very
soon.
On
the
professional
front,
Sharwanand
recently
scored
success
with
the
time-travel
comedy
movie,
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 13:30 [IST]