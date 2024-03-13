Kiran Abbavaram & Rahasya Gorak Engaged Officially; First Images From Their Private Telugu Ceremony Are HERE

Kiran
Abbavaram
&
Rahasya
Gorak
Are
Engaged:
Tollywood's
one
of
the
most
promising
actors
from
the
new
generation,
Kiran
Abbavaram,
is
now
engaged.
The
actor
exchanged
the
rings
with
his
longtime
girlfriend,
actress
Rahasya
Gorak
on
March
13.
Both
Rahasya
and
Kiran
Abbavaram
made
their
acting
debut
with
Ravi
Kiran
Kola's
directorial
village-based
romantic
drama
titled
'Raja
Vaaru
Rani
Gaaru,'
which
was
released
to
positive
reviews
in
the
year
2019.
After
having
known
each
other
for
about
five
years
now,
both
actors
have
decided
to
make
their
relationship
official
by
taking
a
big
step.
To
get
married,
the
duo
first
exchanged
engagement
rings
in
the
presence
of
their
family,
relatives,
and
friends
on
March
13.
The
close-knit
private
engagement
event,
which
happened
in
a
traditional
Telugu-style
at
a
resort
near
Hyderabad
saw
the
couple
embarking
on
their
special
journey
in
life.
The
news
about
the
engagement
was
first
reported
on
March
12
with
many
Tollywood
journalists
and
PROs
taking
to
their
social
media
accounts
to
share
the
news.
On
the
other
hand,
the
rumours
about
their
relationship
came
out
a
year
and
a
half
ago
when
Kiran
Abbavaram
and
Rahasya
posted
individual
pictures
from
the
same
spot
where
they
holidayed,
in
Kashmir.
Netizens
quickly
pointed
out
at
them
for
the
same
and
they
were
believed
to
be
dating.
In
a
recent
talk
show,
Kiran
Abbavaram
almost
confirmed
his
relationship
status
with
Rahasya
and
quipped,
'You
got
me.'
Rahasya
chose
a
simple
sage
green
flowy
shimmer
saree
with
heavily
embroidered
blouse
for
the
evening
event.
She
adorned
diamond
jewelry,
a
heavy
necklace,
matching
earrings,
and
diamond-emerald
studded
bangles.
She
left
her
hair
open
in
curls.
Kiran
Abbavaram
on
the
other
hand,
wore
a
baby
pink
kurtha
with
white
pants
to
keep
the
entire
trousseau
muted,
keeping
up
with
the
easy-breezy
look
of
his
fiance.
Fans
and
friends
of
the
actors
are
happy
with
their
engagement
news
and
are
pouring
in
their
best
wishes.