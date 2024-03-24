Sundaram Master OTT Release Date And Platform Fixed: Here's When And Where To Watch Harsha Chemudu's Movie

Sundaram
Master
OTT
Release:
"Sundaram
Master," written
and
directed
by
Kalyan
Santhosh
in
his
directorial
debut,
is
a
comedy-drama
released
worldwide
on
February
23.
Starring
comedian
Harsha
Chemudu
in
the
lead
role,
the
film
was
co-funded
by
Massraja
Ravi
Teja.
The
theatrical
trailer
has
generated
anticipation
among
movie
lovers,
and
"Sundaram
Master"
is
receiving
a
mixed
response
at
the
box
office.
An
English
teacher
employed
by
the
government
gets
transferred
to
a
tribal
village
called
Miryalametta.
As
he
attempts
to
befriend
the
villagers
and
educate
them
in
the
language,
he
is
taken
aback
when
they
demonstrate
fluent
English
skills.
Moreover,
he
uncovers
a
closely
guarded
secret
among
the
villagers.
Sundaram
Master
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Get
ready
for
an
exhilarating
cinematic
journey
as
"Sundaram
Master" gears
up
to
hit
the
digital
screens
on
Aha
from
March
28th.
With
its
imminent
release
on
the
popular
streaming
platform,
viewers
can
look
forward
to
witnessing
hilarious
moments
and
performances.
Stay
tuned
to
Aha
and
mark
your
calendars
for
an
unforgettable
cinematic
experience
with
"Sundaram
Master."
The
film,
written
and
directed
by
Kalyan
Santhosh,
was
produced
by
Ravi
Teja
and
Sudheer
Kumar
Kurra
under
RT
Team
Works
and
Goalden
Media.
Sricharan
Pakala
composed
both
the
background
score
and
songs,
while
Deepak
Yaragera
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Krishna
Karthik
Vunnava
served
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 20:30 [IST]