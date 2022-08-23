Did Amitabh Bachchan Just Take A Jibe At Cancel Culture That Has Been Scaring Many Bollywood Celebrities?

A couple of days ago, when Alia Bhatt also blatantly asked trolls not to watch her films if they don't like her, netizens vowed to boycott Brahmastra.

From the past few months, netizens are hell-bent on boycotting the films of Bollywood celebrities who have hurt their sentiments in the past or present. Recently, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha suffered to attract footfalls in theatres, because netizens at large had boycotted the film owing to the superstar's old statement, which he had given to media while speaking about 'intolerance' in India.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his thoughts and wrote, "T 4387 - कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! (Want to do some things; But how to do it; Everything becomes a matter these days!)."

It seems Big B was hinting at the ongoing cancel culture that has been scaring many B-town celebrities ahead of their film releases. In fact, many celebrities are thinking twice before giving any statement to media, as they do not want to grab trolls' attention.

With respect to work, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

It is slated to be released in theatres on September 9, 2022.