Disha Patani Steps Out For Dinner Date With A Mystery Man Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tiger Shroff; Fans React!

Besides her social media game and her impeccable sense of fashion, Disha Patani often hits the headlines for her personal life. While the actress never confirmed in public about dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, they often holidayed together and went out on lunch and dinner dates.

In August this year, rumours surfaced on the internet that the couple has called it quits. Later when Tiger Shroff made an appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7, the actor indirectly confirmed their break-up. Shroff Jr said, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around." Speaking about Disha, he added, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today,"

Further, Tiger also went to confess that he has a major crush on Shraddha Kapoor.

Amid break-up rumours, Disha Patani was recently spotted at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. She was accompanied by a mystery man which set several tongues wagging. In a video posted by a paparazzi account, the duo is seen exiting the restaurant together and leaving in the same car.

Have a look at the video

Dressed in a maroon corset top which she paired up with blue bell-bottom denim and white sneakers, Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous even sans any makeup. She also carried a tiny Gucci bag with her.

Besides her sizzling hot avatar, the mystery man also caught the attention of the netizens and some of the inquisitive ones couldn't help themselves from dropping comments related to it on the social media post.

An Instagram user wrote, "Ye bestfriend hi kaam kharab karta hai ...jab tiger ko date kar rahi thi ye bestfriend tha aur break-up karwa diya ab khayega mehnat ka phal." Another one wrote, ""Disha Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai." "Apna tiger kaha hai ??😂😂 Gambheer samasya hai ye to," read another comment.

With respect to work, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's thriller Ek Villain Returns co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The actress also has a pivotal role in Project K which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.