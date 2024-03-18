Kanguva Teaser Release Date & Time: Suriya's Epic Period Action Adventure's Glance To Drop On March 19 At...

Kanguva
Teaser
Release
Date
&
Time:
Suriya's
upcoming
film,
his
42nd
one
is
again
a
period
action
adventure
that
will
feature
the
actor
in
his
most
challenging
roles
yet.
Titled
Kanguva,
the
movie
written
and
helmed
by
Siruthai
Siva
will
depict
Suriya
in
not
one
but
five
enchanting
characters.
This
fantasy
thriller
Kanguva:
A
Mighty
Valiant
Saga,
will
likely
hit
the
screens
this
summer.
Kanguva
is
said
to
be
the
fifth
most
expensive
Indian
film
to
date
and
is
being
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
350
Crore.
The
filmmakers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
ensure
that
Kanguva
will
leave
an
impact
at
the
box
office
worldwide
when
it
hits
the
screens
in
the
summer
of
2024.
Kanguva's
Premise
In
this
highly
anticipated
periodic
film,
Suriya
will
be
seen
in
five
different
roles-
Arathar,
Venkaater,
Mandaankar,
Mukaatar,
and
Perumanathar.
This
action
drama
is
written
by
Adi
Narayana
and
directed
by
Siva.
A
warrior
who
lived
an
epic
life
in
the
16th
century
dies
due
to
a
disease.
In
the
present,
a
woman
sets
out
to
find
everything
about
the
disease
and
the
warrior
who
died
in
1678.
Kanguva
Teaser
Release
Date
&
Time
Out
Now
A
few
days
ago,
there
were
reports
that
the
makers
of
this
epic
war
drama
are
working
relentlessly
on
the
editing
and
tech
aspects
of
the
Kanguva's
teaser
to
match
the
expectations
of
the
fans
and
moviegoers.
Filmibeat
also
reported
that
the
teaser
release
date
and
time
will
be
announced
shortly.
And
now,
the
official
announcement
of
the
Kanguva
movie's
teaser
release
date
and
time
has
been
revealed.
The
'sizzling' teaser
will
be
released
on
March
19
at
4.30
PM,
as
per
the
sources.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Reportedly,
the
teaser
will
have
stunning
visuals,
striking
shots,
and
an
enthralling
VFX
that
will
floor
the
film
buffs.
Kanguva
Cast
This
Suriya
film
stars
Bollywood
actor
Disha
Patani,
Bobby
Deol,
Yogi
Babu,
Redin
Kingsley,
Kovai
Sarala,
Anandaraj,
Ravi
Raghavendra,
KS
Ravi
Kumar,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Natarajan
Subramaniam,
and
BS
Avinash
among
other
in
pivotal
characters.
Kanguva
Crew
The
movie
is
produced
by
KE
Gnanavel
Raja,
V
Vamsi
Krishna
Reddy,
and
Pramod
Uppalapati
under
the
Studio
Green
and
UV
Creations
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vetri
Palanisamy
and
Nishadh
Yusuf
is
working
as
its
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
including
background
score
and
tunes.