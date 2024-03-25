Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan REVEALS About His Guest Role In Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani's Actioner

Kamal
Haasan's
Guest
Role
In
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD:
All
eyes
are
on
the
upcoming
Prabhas'
futuristic
science
fiction
drama
titled
'Kalki
2898
AD,'
written
and
directed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
The
movie
which
stars
an
ensemble
and
celebrated
actors
of
Indian
cinema-Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Deepika
Padukone
among
others,
Kalki
2898
AD
might
likely
arrive
in
July
this
year.
Now
that
the
Kalki
2898
AD
film's
entire
shooting
was
completed,
the
VFX
and
other
CG
work
along
with
the
RR,
editing,
and
other
technical
works
in
the
post-production
phase
are
in
full
swing.
Kamal
Haasan
In
A
Guest
Role
When
Kamal
Haasan
officially
joined
the
sets
and
announced
his
inclusion
in
this
prestigious
heavy-budget
project
earlier,
the
fans
of
the
actor
as
well
as
the
Tollywood
film
buffs
rejoiced.
The
expectations
soared
for
the
movie.
Now,
in
a
recent
interview,
Kamal
Haasan,
the
Ulaanayagan
let
out
a
shocking
update
that
his
character
in
the
film
is
just
a
guest
role.
Now,
fans
are
curious
that
Kamal
Haasan
might
only
take
a
two-minute
screen
space,
which
will
be
a
letdown
for
them.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
of
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
Meanwhile,
Kamal
Haasan
will
be
next
seen
in
the
much-hyped
sequel
of
Indian,
Indian
2,
with
Shankar
Shanmugam.
The
filming
is
completed
and
the
veteran
also
mentioned
that
the
entire
filming
for
Indian
3
is
also
finished.
The
post-production
work
for
Indian
2
is
currently
on
and
once
the
final
output
of
Indian
2
comes
out
satisfactory,
post-production
works
on
Indian
3
will
kick-start.
Indian
2
will
feature
Siddharth,
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Bobby
Simha,
Brahmanandam,
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
among
others.
Anirudh
Ravichander
replaced
AR
Rahman
for
the
sequel
of
the
Indian
movie.
The
release
dates
are
yet
to
be
officially
announced.