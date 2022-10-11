The Bollywood star played a brief yet key role as Masoom Bhai in the movie alongside Chiranjeevi, and helped the movie's Hindi version reach a wider audience.

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is enjoying the success of 'Godfather', a well-made version of the original 'Lucifer', is reportedly planning to express his gratitude towards the Bollywood star and his dear friend Salman Khan in the form of an 'expensive gift'.

Since Salman Khan refused to accept any remuneration out of respect and love towards Chiranjeevi, the latter is said to have planned a surprise along with his son Ram Charan. It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan and Ram Charan share a brotherly bond and are good family friends.

According to reports by various web portals, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are all set to gift an expensive car to Salman Khan in Mumbai. It is worth mentioning here that Ram Charan is one of the producers of GodFather.

As Salman Khan is known for his collection of exotic and expensive cars, all eyes are on the make of the car which would supposedly be a real surprise to the Bollywood star.

Recently, in a similar show of gratitude and appreciation, veteran star Kamal Hasan gifted an expensive car to his director Lokesh Kanagaraj following the massive hit of their movie Vikram.

Meanwhile, Godfather is making good numbers at the box office as the film garnered positive talk.

The movie came as a relief to Mega fans who were yearning for a blockbuster after the fiasco of Acharya, starring both Chiranjeevi and his Ram Charan.