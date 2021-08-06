Love Hackers: Director Mayank Srivastava Spills The Beans About Priya Prakash Varrier Starrer!

Priya Prakash Varrier's Love Hackers directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava is a thriller which deals with cybercrime. The team recently completed their one month of shoot schedule in Russia. Priya is going to play the role of a victim who falls prey to cyber criminals. The film will also focus on her journey of how she comes out of the situation.

Director Mayank Srivastava shares about the challenges of shooting in Russia amid the pandemic and reveals the difficulties when most of the team members tested positive. He states, "It was a real challenge to shoot in Russia during the pandemic, 90% of our crew fell victim to COVID, before they can travel to Russia, so we had limited crew to shoot the movie. It was very much difficult to cope up with the weather fluctuations, the whole schedule was thrown out of gear with the tough weather, and the maximum shoot was done between 3 Degree Celsius to -2 Degree Celsius and language was also a barrier. "

He continues, "Myself, one of my Actress and 2 crew members tested positive in Moscow. We were detained at the medical center and doctors checked our ECG, Oxygen level, Temperature and called an ambulance to take us to the hospital. They checked almost all parameters and then we were quarantined with proper medical treatment."

Talking about his working experience in Russia he says, "It was an amazing experience to shoot in Russia, people are very friendly with Indians. Many Russians, asked us, "Are you Indian?" and when we said yes, they use to say "We Love India". Russians love 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja', Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty."