 Helicopter Eela First Day Collection: This Kajol Film Begins On A Slow Note!

Helicopter Eela First Day Collection: This Kajol Film Begins On A Slow Note!

By
     Day   Box Office collection (in rupees)
     1    75 lakhs

    This week along with Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, Kajol-Riddhi Sen starrer Helicopter Eela too hit the big screens. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial revolves around a mother who is quite over-protective of her son and how it affects their relationship. The movie is based on on a Gujarati play named 'Beta, Kaagdo'. 

    Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Kajol is a very powerful actress and she has done some fantastic films earlier. So she is coming with Helicopter Eela. The trailer is very well-received and the expectations are very high. But again, this is an urban multiplex, a niche kind of film. I believe they are trying to portray a message through fun. Whatever we have gathered from the trailer, it means that we can't push your kids to do what your wishes are. You have to let them live what they like and what they want to do in their lives. The promotions are pretty much good and they have recreated one or two tracks. The awareness level is quite decent and I feel that the film should do anywhere between 2-2.50 crore. It should start at that point and depending on the word of mouth, it can go in the evening and then over the weekend."

    However going by the first day opening collections, it looks like Kajol's Helicopter Eela has failed to work its magic. As per a Bollywood Hungama, the film has minted approx. Rs. 75 crores on Friday.

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the movie-

    Sumit Rajguru ‏ @Sumit_Newshawk

    '#HelicopterEela is delightful movie for all the age groups. Got mesmerised by seeing @KajolAtUN's performance on the big screen. She is like a firework which creates emotions from the core of ur heart. @riddhisen896, @NehaDhupia & Tota Roy Chowdhary are brilliant in the film'.

    Bloody Civilian ‏ @BloodyCivilian6

    '#HelicopterEela Waist of time and money. Can't believe ajay can make such a boring movie.'

    nazia majid ‏ @naziamajid1

    '#HelicopterEela is a well crafted and sweet family film.kajol has performed exceedingly well.a great watch congrats @ajaydevgn sir and entire team of #HelicopterEela for backing this lovely film.'

    Seemaroradholi ‏ @aroradholi

    '@ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN watched #HelicopterEela today. Wht a b'ful movie with diff emotions of mother & son. I watched with my 9 yr old and we had great time. Thankyou for taking up this topic... lot of mom give up everything for raising their kids. Must watch.'

    Read more about: kajol helicopter eela box office
    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
