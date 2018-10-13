 »   »   »  Helicopter Eela First Day Collection: This Kajol Film Begins On A Slow Note!

Day Box Office collection (in rupees) 1 75 lakhs

This week along with Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, Kajol-Riddhi Sen starrer Helicopter Eela too hit the big screens. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial revolves around a mother who is quite over-protective of her son and how it affects their relationship. The movie is based on on a Gujarati play named 'Beta, Kaagdo'.



Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Kajol is a very powerful actress and she has done some fantastic films earlier. So she is coming with Helicopter Eela. The trailer is very well-received and the expectations are very high. But again, this is an urban multiplex, a niche kind of film. I believe they are trying to portray a message through fun. Whatever we have gathered from the trailer, it means that we can't push your kids to do what your wishes are. You have to let them live what they like and what they want to do in their lives. The promotions are pretty much good and they have recreated one or two tracks. The awareness level is quite decent and I feel that the film should do anywhere between 2-2.50 crore. It should start at that point and depending on the word of mouth, it can go in the evening and then over the weekend."



However going by the first day opening collections, it looks like Kajol's Helicopter Eela has failed to work its magic. As per a Bollywood Hungama, the film has minted approx. Rs. 75 crores on Friday.



Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the movie-

