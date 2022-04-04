Attack Day 3 Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Film Has A Disappointing Run

Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial debut Attack featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, opened to mixed reviews from the critics. The film which has John essaying the role of a super soldier, has failed to strike a chord with the audience and is having a dismal run at the ticket windows.

After recording a low-opening on its first day of release, the sci-fi action thriller fell short of registering a phenomal growth over the weekend. Further, the business of the John Abraham-starrer was majorly impacted by SS Rajamouli's historical action drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles.

John Abraham's Attack minted an opening collection of Rs 3.51 Crore which was followed by Rs 3.75 Crore on Saturday and Rs 4.24 Crore on Sunday. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 11.51 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#Attack is below the mark... No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz."

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to smash records at the box office. The Hindi version of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer is heading towards the Rs 200-Crore mark. The film has collected Rs 184.59 Crore so far.

Earlier, before the theatrical release of Attack, John had talked about his film competing with RRR at the box office. He was quoted as saying, "We've been promised a certain number of screen, we have been assured by our partners that we will get good screening. I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema, but we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone".