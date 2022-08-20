Dobaaraa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Opens On A Dull Note

After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed to make a mark at the box office, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa arrived in cinema halls on Friday (August 19).

While the film received glowing reviews from the critics, it failed to generate curiosity among the audience. Speaking about its first day box office, early trends suggest that the film helmed by Anurag Kashyap, registered only 2% to 3% occupancy and collected in the range of Rs 60-70 lakhs.

Further, there were also reports doing the rounds in the media that several early shows of the film were cancelled due to the lack of occupancy.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE."

Prior the film's release, the social media was abuzz with #BoycottDobaaraa trends. Later, in an interview, Taapsee and Anurag had joked that even they wish to get boycotted just like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap had reacted to these boycott trends and said, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 Crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."

Talking about Dobaaraa, the film is an official remake of the Spanish film Mirage. The Anurag Kashyap-directorial revolves around a woman who during a geomagnetic storm, ends up changing her past, which in turn alters her present as well.