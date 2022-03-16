The Kashmir Files Day 5 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files is smashing all records at the box office. Despite low-key promotions and being pitted against pan India star Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, the Anupam Kher-starrer continues to draw huge crowd of people to the theatre halls.

The Kashmir Files opened to positive reviews from the critics and minted an impressive opening collection of Rs 3.50 crore on Day 1. With a strong word of mouth, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial picked up business in the successive days.

The movie collected Rs 8.23 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 15.05 crore on Monday taking the total four-day collection to Rs 42.20 crore. Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 5, early trends suggest that the film saw approximately 15% jump in its business on Tuesday and minted around Rs 16 crore.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, when Vivek Agnihotri said, "This film is about humanity and education. Give it due respect if you want to change India and don't get involved in the number game. They (the persecuted people) are not statistics. They are human beings. Nobody asked Steven Spielberg (the director of Schindler's List) for data on the holocaust and accepted that the Holocaust is the most inhuman and the most barbaric thing to have happened ever."

He further added, "If your parents were killed, you would not have cared if 4,000 people were killed or 400. If your brother was killed or your sister was raped, you would never ever, in your life, ask whether there are diverse views."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has received appreciation and support from many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, amongst others.

The film based on the brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency, features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli.