 »   »   » Anushka Sharma: People Constantly Judge Actors & Form A Strong Opinion Without Knowing Them Much!

'Can You Say That No Gujarati Speaks Like That?'

Q. Your character in the film speaks a heavily accented Gujarati. A lot of people felt that you ended up stereotyping the community. What's your take on it?



A. "Can you say that no Gujarati speaks like that? See, we expect a representation that we have made in our head about it but that is not how it works. This is not to someone's liking no? If you can tell me for a fact that no Gujarati speaks this way I would accept ki chalo theek hai.



In fact, I had asked Imtiaz the same thing and he had said that he has met girls who speak this way and that is what he found charming about them. Also, the way in which Sejal speaks, it denotes her limited experience she has had in life. She is someone who has gone to a Gujarati medium school and has been only amongst her cousins and family. She lives in a very constrained environment. That's why she has such a limited exposure."





