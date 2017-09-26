 »   »   » Varun Dhawan: It's Unfair To Blame An Actor For A Film's Failure!

'You Cannot Let Twitter Decide The Films You Make'

Q. But how easy or difficult was it to slip into your roles?



A. Mine (Judwaa 2) has a fresh approach towards both the characters and I have played them in my own way. Story, screenplay, dialogues, circumstances - everything has changed in this reboot. Five to six iconic scenes have been retained and if you are a fan of the original Judwaa then you will catch those scenes very well.



Q. What made you reboot a film that released about 20 years back?



A. It has been 20 years since the release of Judwaa. You have to realize that there are children who are 14,15 or 16, who have not seen the original film and they are the new cinema goers. My dad made this film because the genre is not being made that much anymore. This is a conventional Hindi film genre, which isn't made internationally. Manmohan Desai has given birth to this genre and my father is a big fan of him.



There are many successful films made in this genre, but since a few films didn't do well, we come to a conclusion that the genre is finished. But we need to evolve with time within a given genre as well. You cannot let Twitter decide the films you make. But yes, definitely there is a need for new ideas and treatment.





