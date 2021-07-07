Dilip Kumar Passes Away: These Rare Photos Of The 'First Khan' Of Bollywood Are Priceless!
Dilip Kumar. This man needs no introduction! One of the most iconic actors who set many new benchmarks in Indian cinema, here was the 'first Khan' who was a major game-changer before we had the three Khans- Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir entering the cinematic universe and ruling over the industry.
Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip's chance visit to Bombay Talkies studio resulted in an encounter with Devika Rani. She asked him if he would become an actor, to which he agreed. She gave him his screen name. And Ashok Kumar, who was already a star advised him, "You just do what you would do in the situation if you were really in it. If you act it will be acting and it will look very silly."
Soon, Dilip Kumar became the 'Tragedy King.' In his autobiography, 'The Substance And The Shadow,' the veteran actor confesses, "It was the pain I endured as the alienated child in school that surfaced from my subconscious when I was playing the early tragic roles in my career." Soon, Dilip changed the track and 'Azaad' came his way which went to become a swashbuckler hit. Over the years, Kumar starred in many memorable films like 'Devdas', 'Aan', 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Madhumati', 'Ram Aur Shyam' amongst others.
As a tribute to the legendary actor, we revisit the bygone era and bring you some of his rare photos which will make you nostalgic.
Old Is Gold!
Here is a rare picture of Dilip Saab as a kid.
What's The Joke?
In this picture, Dilip Kumar is seen sharing a light moment with Madhubala on the sets of K. Asif's 'Mughal-E-Azam'. Interestingly, the former flames never reunited for any other film after this cult movie.
Howzzat
This rare click has Dilip Kumar turning batsman with comedian Mukri behind the stumps.
When The Stars Descended On Earth
Unlike today's times where you often come across starry tantrums, two of Indian cinema's biggest acting legends- Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand stay rooted to the ground, quite literally in this picture.
The Three Musketeers
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand who were known to be besties are dropping some major friendship goals here.
Capturing Moments
Dilip Kumar is all whistles for Raj Kapoor's harmonium performance and it's such an adorable moment.
Gem Of A Picture
We absolutely love this click where Dev Anand is eating from Dilip Kumar's plate.