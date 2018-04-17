 »   »   » The Sun, Sand & The Beach! Ruhi Singh Holidays In Mauritius! View Pictures

Related Articles
The Calendar Girl Ruhi Singh headed off to Mauritius for a holiday along with her friends and her Instagram handle is buzzing with beach pictures that'll make you pack your bags and just go on a holiday. Ruhi is a globetrotter and has visited a quite a few countries within the first half of 2018. Just like everyone else, she too loves hitting the beaches and plans her holidays where the sun is shining and the beaches are blue.
Ruhi Singh is really lucky to be living the dream as not everyone get the opportunity to pack their bags and head out on a holiday to a distant island whenever they want. The fun loving girl is enjoying every bit of her time in Mauritius and looking at her Instagram stories, we guess today would be her last day in the island and might head back to India pretty soon. Also, check out the pictures of Ruhi Singh chilling by the beach in Mauritius below!
Ruhi Singh's Mauritius Adventure
Doesn't Ruhi Singh look so fabulous in her pink outfit? We'll give anything just to be there, folks!
Perfect Time For A Holiday
It's a prefect time to be holidaying in Mauritius and Ruhi Singh is doing just that.
The Gang!
Ruhi Singh is seen relaxing by the beach along with her friends and the picture looks so perfect and peaceful, right?
Ohh La La!
Ruhi Singh shares a throwback picture from her previous holiday and she's seen chilling with other girls on the yacht.
Globetrotter Ruhi Singh
Even before holidaying in Mauritius, Ruhi Singh visited Hong Kong and spend a good number of days in the city. She shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle as well.
Last Seen On The Silver Screen
Ruhi Singh was last seen in the movie Ishq Forever in 2016 alongside Krishna Chaturvedi and the film ended up being a flop.
On The Work Front
Ruhi Singh has no Bollywood films lined up currently and we hope to see her sooner or later on the silver screen.
Web Series
She is working on a web series named Spotlight 2, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The web series also stars Karan Grover and Femina Miss India 2015 contestant Aditi Arya.
