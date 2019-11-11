Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Petting Calves In These Photos: It's Cuteness Overloaded

Dog Love

Anushka Sharma shared pictures of the pair of them having a fun time with a street dog. In all the photos, the couple looks happy while indulging with nature.

Photos With Calves

Anushka Sharma shared a few pictures in which she and Virat can be seen with two cute calves. In the photos, the couple can be seen in the hills of Bhutan where they were petting some furry friends.

‘Love Recognizes Love'

Anushka shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote ‘Love recognizes love' in the captions. The photos instantly became viral.

In case, you did not know, the couple was in Bhutan to celebrate Virat's birthday.

Hiking in Bhutan

A day before the cricketer's birthday, Anushka and Virat went on a hike in a village in Bhutan. They also visited a local family and spent time with them. Anushka wrote, "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!" (sic)